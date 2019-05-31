Kofi Kingston presents WWE title to Akufo-Addo

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) star Kofi Kingston has presented his WWE title to President Akufo-Addo.
On Thursday, May 30 Kofi Kingston paid a courtesy call on President Akufo-Addo at the Jubilee House to present his world title belt to him.
The Ghanaian defeated Daniel Bryan at WrestleMania 35 to win the WWE Championship, his first world title in WWE.
Kingston is embarking on a four-day tour to Ghana since leaving his motherland in 1993, and he sees it as the perfect time to make the journey, during the year of return celebrations.
According to him, he considers this “Year of Return” as a unique opportunity for him to make a historic visit to Ghana at the height of his wrestling career.
BACKGROUND
Kingston was born in Kumasi on August 14, 1981, to Elizabeth and Kwasi Sarkodie-Mensah. He was christened Kofi Nahaje Sarkodie-Mensah.
He moved with his family to the United States and eventually settled in the greater Boston. Kofi had a brother, Kwame, and a sister Nana Akua, who passed away in 2015.
In April 2019, Kingston defeated Daniel Bryan at WrestleMania 35 to win the WWE Championship, his first world title in WWE.
Kingston is a one-time WWE Champion, a four-time Intercontinental Champion, a three-time United States Champion and an eight-time world tag team champion.
He is the first African-born world champion in WWE history as well as its 30th Triple Crown Champion and 20th overall Grand Slam Champion (13th under the current format).
He is also a member of The New Day along with Big E and Xavier Woods.
The journey to the top has, however, not been easy for Kofi Kingston who has been in the wrestling arena for over a decade.
READ ALSO:
- Kofi Kingston to return home after 25 years abroad
- Kofi Kingston visits Ghana; checkout his itinerary
- What you need to know about new WWE Champion Kofi Kingston