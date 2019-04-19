Kofi Kingston to return home after 25 years abroad

Ghanaian-born WWE world champion, Kofi Kingston is set to return home after 25 years of leaving his motherland.
The WWE world champion took to his Instagram page and wrote ;
“My mom sent me this video clip from the small town of Techiman in Ghana. Last Sunday, my uncle had a gathering at his house where the townspeople could watch Wrestlemania.”
“In seeing this, I am overcome with pride and joy. I’m still blown away by how many lives we touched. This video is a reminder of why we do what we do: to lift spirits and inspire others. I am so grateful to be in a position to do so.”
“Last time I was in Ghana was in 1994. I think it might be time to go back and visit”
Kingston was born in Kumasi on August 14, 1981, to Elizabeth and Kwasi Sarkodie-Mensah. He was christened Kofi Nahaje Sarkodie-Mensah.
He moved with his family to the United States and eventually settled in the greater Boston. Kofi had a brother, Kwame, and a sister Nana Akua, who passed away in 2015.
He recently became the world champion after beating Daniel Bryan on Sunday night at WrestleMania 35.
He is also a member of The New Day along with Big E and Xavier Woods.