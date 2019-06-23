Kotoko beat Karela to lift NC Special Competition trophy

Asante Kotoko are winners of the Tier 1novelty Normalisation Committee Special Competition after beating Karela United 4-1 on penalties.
The game which was played at the Baba Yara Stadium saw Karela took the lead 5 minutes into the second half courtesy Emmanuel Osei Baffour curling shot from inside the penalty box.
Kotoko after conceding the goal dominated possession but could not create any meaningful chances. They threw everything at Karela until they got the breakthrough in the 72nd minute.
The referee whistled for a foul on Fatawu Safiu in the penalty area and awarded the Porcupines the spot kick. Abdul Fatawu Safiu stepped up and made it 1-1 as the game ended.
It was decided on penalties as Mohammed Alhassan missed his kick to give Kotoko an advantage which Amos Frimpong scored.
Kotoko will represent in the CAF Champions League for the 2019/2020 season.
