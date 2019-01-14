Kotoko CEO George Amoako tasks team to be clinical infront of goal

Asante Kotoko CEO George Amoako has tasked the team to be clinical in front of goal in order to progress in the CAF Confederation Cup.
Goals from Emmanuel Gyamfi, Maxwell Baakoh, and Abdul Fatawu Safiu ensured the Porcupine Warriors beat Coton Sport 3-2 away in the first leg of the final playoff round in the CAF Confederation Cup.
However, the team missed numerous chances in their encounter with the Cameroonian side in Yaounde.
In an interview with Peace Fm, CEO of the Reds, George Amoako says Kotoko need to be focused and bury their chances as misses in a competition of such nature could prove costly.
"When you look at the misses, on any good day we could have converted, you need to concentrate on the game," he said.
"If you want to do well in the group stage, you don't miss such chances, but I'm very sure the coach as seen such chances and we will work on it to improve us".
"I' am not taking anything away from the team, they played well. Playing away and dominating the game and everybody clapping for you is wonderful he ended.
Read also: CAF CC: Felix Annan reacts to Kotoko' 3-2 win over Coton Sport
The return leg comes on this Sunday, January 20 at the Bara Yara Stadium.
Latest sports news in Ghana