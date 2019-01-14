CAF CC: Felix Annan reacts to Kotoko' 3-2 win over Coton Sport

Asante Kotoko goalkeeper Felix Annan has applauded his team's mettle after earning a shock 3-2 win over Cameroonian giants Coton Sport in Cameroon.
The Porcupine Warriors defeated the Cameroonian champions 3-2 in Yaounde to take an early advantage ahead of their second leg clash in Kumasi on Sunday.
Annan, who once again produced another impressive display on Sunday has attributed the team's victory to hard work and determination in an interview on Kumasi-based Metro FM.
“We beat Cotonsport not because they were weak but we were determined and work hard”
“Cotonsport And Kariobangi Sharks are equally good sides but we worked Had “
He, however, lauded C.K Akonnor's confidence he has instilled in the players since he arrived at the club.
“The confidence coach C.K Akunnor has brought into the team is massive and that is working for us”
“We won in Cameroon but it’s not over so we won’t be complacent in the second leg”
“We are determined to do well in this year’s Competition “
Kotoko will return home for the second leg at the Baba Yara stadium on January 20 very high on confidence as they look to secure qualification to the group stage of the Confederation Cup.
