Kotoko draw 1-1 with Tanzanian side Simba SC

By Mutala Yakubu
Kumasi Asante Kotoko drew 1-1 with Tanzanian side, Simba SC, in an international friendly match played in Tanzania on Wednesday.

The game forms part of the activities to mark the Simba Day Celebration in Tanzania.

The Porcupine Warriors drew first blood on the stroke of half-time when Obed Owusu headed in a rebound after Micheal Yeboah's shot came off the crossbar.

The Porcupine Warriors held on till the whistle was blown for halftime. Though Simba controlled large portions of the game, Kotoko led at halftime.

The Tanzanian club up their game in the second period and grabbed the equalizer in the 75th minute through Okwi.

Kotoko goalkeeper, Felix Annan saved a penalty to keep the game at 1-1 after full time.

