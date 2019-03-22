Kotoko to resume training on Monday ahead of NC' Special competition

Kumasi Asante Kotoko are expected to resume training on Monday 25, 2019 ahead of the Normalisation Committee' Special Competition.
Kotoko who failed to qualify for the quarterfinals of the ongoing Confederations Cup are expected to train at the Adako Jachie training grounds ahead of the start of the Normalisation Committee's special competition.
Kotoko who were Ghana's only representative in Africa this season could not progress beyond the group stages after having success in the preliminary qualifying stages.
The Kumasi based club performed well in most of their home games and that earned three of their players call ups to the Blac Stars.
Defender Amos Frimpong, midfielder Kwame Bonsu and goalkeeper Felix Annan have all earned a call up due to their impressive form.
The Normalisation Committee's Special Competition is set to be launched on Monday, March 25, 2019, at the Ghana Football Association Secretariat.
The launch of the new tournament was scheduled for Monday, 14th January 2019 but couldn’t be staged as planned.
The Women's version of the NC' competition has already kick-started.
