Kotoku Royals reported to Disciplinary Committee over player registration scandal

Newly promoted Ghana Premier League side, Kotoku Royals, have been dragged to the Ghana Football Association’s Disciplinary Committee for allegedly falsifying the registration of one of their players and using same in their game against Tema Youth, which aided their qualification to the top division.
According to documents sighted, whistleblowers, who brought the complaint before the Disciplinary Committee, want Kotoku Royals “expeditiously investigated for compromising the loyalty, competitiveness, integrity and sportsmanship of the game of football”.
The Eastern Region-based team gained promotion to Ghana’s elite division last week after holding Tema Youth to a goalless draw in the crucial last game of the season in Zone 3 of the Division One League.
Rivals Liberty Professionals, who went into the last day trailing Royals by one point, failed to win against Susubribri, handing promotion to the Akyem club.
But it appears their qualification could be jeopardised by allegations of fraud brought against them by whistleblowers acting on the dictates of Article 9(2) and 16(1a) of the GFA Statutes 2019.
Facts of the case
According to the whistleblowers, Kotoku Royals fielded an ineligible player in their final game of the season against Tema Youth on 12th June, 2022. The registration of the said player, FAWAZ ALI (Jersey no 17), according to the whistleblowers, is ‘tainted with inconsistencies and disparities” in relation to his name, and date of birth.
The whistleblowers contend that Fawaz Ali is registered as a player of Kotoku Royals on the Ghana FIFA Connect system with 22nd October, 1995 as his date of birth, with FIFA ID no. 10FP419.
But they strongly believe the same player was previously registered with Kotoku Rush Soccer Club with the name GOMO ALI; 22nd October, 2000 as his date of birth and with FIFA ID no 1E0TXT0.
They claim FAWAZ ALI is the same as GOMO ALI, and accused Kotoku Royals of deliberately falsifying documents to the effect of changing the player’s name and date of birth in order to “deceive the football public”.
The Disciplinary Committee are under obligation to investigate the allegations against Kotoku Royals, and if found guilty, the club could cop severe punishment, including, but not limited to losing their status as a Premier League club.