Legon Cities coach Bashir Hayford back with point to prove

Newly-appointed Legon Cities coach Bashir Hayford has admitted that he took over the coaching job of the Ghana Premier League club to prove a point.
The Ex-Somilia national team coach who has been appointed until the end of the season takes over from Goran Barjaktarevic who had his contract terminated in the wake of the club's thumping defeat to Great Olympics.
Speaking at his maiden press conference ahead of the game against Dreams FC in Dawu scheduled for Saturday, December 5, Bashir Hayford revealed his excitement to be in the dugout of a Ghana Premier League club again and expressed gratitude to the Royals management for hiring him.
According to him, three things that motivated him to pick up the Legon Cities job include, the opportunity to return to the GPL, how the club is run professionally and the chance to be back and prove a point.
'I am very excited and happy to be back in the Ghana Premier League. The feeling is great. I thank the management of Legon Cities FC for recognizing my immense efforts and contributions to Ghana football.'
"I have been with the team for some few days now and I have been able to analyze their strength and weakness, we will work on them together and hopefully improve going forward."
The veteran coach has had stints in the league with clubs that include, Asante Kotoko, AshantiGold, Medeama, with his last domestic job in 2017 with Ebusua Dwarfs.
Hayford will be hoping to begin his tenure on a good note. Legon Cities are winless in their opening 3 games having drawn twice and a loss to Great Olympics.