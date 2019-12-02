Lionel Messi wins record sixth Ballon d'Or title

Lionel Messi has won the 2019 Ballon d'Or for his exceptional performance in the year under review at a ceremony held at the Théâtre du Châtelet in Paris.
He takes over from Luka Modric who scooped the prize in the last year's edition. The accolade is the Barcelona ace sixth in his professional career one ahead of compatriot Cristiano Ronaldo.
Messi beat off competition from Virgil van Dijk, Cristiano Ronaldo and Sadio Mane.
The gong is the latest addition to Messi's collection after picking the 2019 Best FIFA Men's award in September.
Messi on Sunday produced a moment of brilliance to aid Barcelona edged out Atletico Madrid 1-0 to return to the top of La Liga. He curled a sweet finish beyond Jan Oblak's penalty box with four minutes remaining for his 11th goal in 10 games.
