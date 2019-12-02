VIDEO+PHOTOS: How Messi, Van Dijk and other stars dressed to Ballon d’Or 2019

The 2019 edition of the Ballon d’Or 2019 is taking place tonight in Paris.
The winners of the men and women’s Ballon d’Or will be announced this evening as the football world pays homage to its biggest and best stars.
Barcelona and Argentina forward Lionel Messi is favourite to take the men’s prize for a record sixth time but Liverpool’s Virgil van Dijk is expected to provide strong competition.
Tonight at the Theatre du Chatelet in Paris one person will be walking away with the top prize, the ceremony gets underway at 7:30 pm.
Below are pictures of how stars dressed to the occasion.
Lewandoski and wife (Anna Lewandowska)
Lionel Messi and his family
Cameroon and Ajax goalkeeper Andre Onana arrived in style
Matthijs De Ligt and girlfriend
2018 Ballon d'Or winner Luka Modric
Van Dijk and wife Rike Nooitgedagt
Alisson and partner