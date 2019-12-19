Liverpool sign Takumi Minamino

Liverpool have confirmed the signing of Japan attacking midfielder Takumi Minamino from Austrian club Red Bull Salzburg.
The 24-year-old underwent a medical with the Premier League leaders on Wednesday after they triggered his £7.25m release clause.
Liverpool will be able to register Minamo in January when the transfer window opens.
Minamino impressed against Liverpool in the Champions League this season, scoring at Anfield as Salzburg finished third behind the Reds and Napoli to qualify for the Europa League.
He has also registered five goals and six assists in the Austrian Bundesliga this season for league leaders Salzburg.
READ ALSO: UCL round of 16 draw: Real Madrid play Man City, Chelsea face Bayern Munich
Source: skysports