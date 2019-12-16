UCL round of 16 draw: Real Madrid play Man City, Chelsea face Bayern Munich

The round of 16 draw of the 2019/20 UEFA Champions League draw has taken place today, December 16 in Nyon, Switzerland.
The draw sees reigning champions Liverpool, who beat Spurs in last season's final will come up against Atletico Madrid.
Five-time European champions Barcelona have been pooled against Napoli whilst Real Madrid the most decorated club in the history of the Champions League with 13 titles have been paired against Manchester City.
Meanwhile, Atalanta whose first appearance in the competition have seen them advanced into the last-16 will face Valencia.
It is the first time in the tournament's history that the 16 teams are all from the big five leagues.
The last 16 fixtures begin on 18-19 February and 25-26 February, with the second legs concluding the ties on 10-11 March and 17-18 March.
The full draw below
Atalanta vs Valencia
Atlético Madrid vs Liverpool
Chelsea vs Bayern Munich
Dortmund vs Paris Saint-Germain
Lyon vs Juventus
Napoli vs Barcelona
Real Madrid vs Manchester City
Tottenham Hotspur vs Leipzig