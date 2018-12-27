Luka Modric wins another player of the year award

Real Madrid midfielder Luka Modric received yet another award to add on his glittering 2018 calendar year when he was named the Croatian Sportsman of the Year.
The award that was presented to the world player of the year by Sportske Novosti, was voted by 322 journalists in Croatia.
On receiving the award in Zagreb, the star congratulated other nominees who were also nominated but most importantly dedicated it to his family.
“This is a huge honour”, Modric said at the ceremony I'd like to congratulate all the other athletes on their successes and efforts. Family is the most important thing in the world to me because they're always by my side, especially at the most difficult times, so my special thanks are reserved for them”.
Glittering year
The award completes a stellar year for Modric, who helped his club to win the Champions League last season and guiding his country to a bronze medal final at the World Cup final in Russia.
The achievements led him to claim the Golden Ball in Russia, named the Best FIFA Footballer of the Year in September and also won the Ballon d'Or breaking Messi and Ronaldo’s duopoly. He was also crowned the UEFA Men's Player of the Year 2017/18.
