Manhyia to name new board of directors for Kotoko

His Majesty Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, in his capacity as the sole shareholder of Asante Kotoko Sporting Club, is in the process of appointing a new Board of Directors for the club this week, according to Oyerepa FM.
Kotoko were due to submit the list of its newly constituted board members to the Ghana Football Association (GFA) on April 3, 2020, but failed and was fined Gh¢ 5000.
The new board is set to meet the Ghana Football Association club’s licensing requirements.
Manhyia, however, has constituted a three-member committee to investigate the affairs of the club under Dr Kwame Kyei’s three-year mandate.
According to reports gathered by Primenews, the life patron of the club will on Wednesday name a Board for the club with Dr Kwame Kyei likely to return as the Executive Chairman of the club and will earn him a place in the newly structured board.
The three-committee have four days more to present their report to the life patron of the club Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.