Medeama appoint David Duncan as head coach

Former Black Stars assistant coach David Duncan has been appointed the head coach of Ghana Premier League side Medeama SC.
The 58-year-old signed a one-year deal with an option for a further year with the Tarkwa-based club.
"Medeama SC is delighted to announce the appointment of David Duncan as first team head coach until August 2023, with an option to extend for a further year.
Duncan has proved himself to be one of the most exciting coaches in Ghana and will add a lot of impetus to the team.
The club is confident he will bring an attractive football brand to Tarkwa," a club statement said.
Speaking for the first time, David Duncan said: It’s a great privilege and honour, equally excited by the challenge ahead. I am aware of the history of this great club and the passion of the fans. I am determined to develop a team capable of delivering success in Tarkwa.
“The club can be assured of my unflinching commitment, passion and loyalty as I take this huge challenge. It’s exciting to return to the Ghana Premier League after a long absence. I am looking forward to working with the group and the entire football ecosystem at the club.”
Medeama president Moses Armah added: “We are delighted that David has joined us for a year and hopefully we can enjoy further years of success with him. He is a top-notch coach, who has an eye for youth development as well and that excites us.
“We are happy with his vision for the club, his drive and determination to achieve success for the team. We look forward to a fruitful collaboration with him to put the club at the apex of Ghanaian and African football.
“We wish him well as he focuses on turning Medeama into domestic champions in the not too distant future.”
Duncan is returning to the Ghanaian top-flight for the first time since leaving Asante Kotoko in 2016.