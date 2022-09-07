Konadu Yiadom's first words after being unveiled by Hearts of Oak

Former WAFA Captain Konadu Yiadom says 'it’s a dream come true' after being unveiled by Hearts of Oak ahead of the new season.
The Black Galaxies defender has put pen to paper to sign a three-year deal with the MTN FA Cup champions
Speaking after his unveiling, an elated Konadu Yiadom said It’s a dream come true.
He believes he made the right decision in choosing Hearts of Oak over other suitors.
"I chose the best team in our league because I have to achieve my career ambitions.
This is where the aim will be most fulfilled. It’s a dream come true."
🔴🟡🔵 | first comments from our Latest Family member!
@YiadomKonadu5#AHOSC#PositiveEnergy#KonaduisaPhobian pic.twitter.com/TzBDvxefLw— Phobians - #MTNFACupChampions🏅🏆 (@HeartsOfOakGH) September 6, 2022
He is expected to join his new teammates as they prepare for the new season.
The 2022/23 Ghana Premier League starts this weekend with Hearts of Oak traveling to Dormaaa to take on Aduana Stars.
Konadu was part of the Black Galaxies side that secured qualification to CHAN 2023 to be staged in Algeria at Nigeria's expense over the weekend.