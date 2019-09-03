Michael Essien highlights the biggest moment of his career

Former Ghana international midfielder Michael Essien has revealed that playing for Real Madrid is biggest moment of his playing career.
According to former Liberty player, the Spanish giants are the best club in the world and getting the opportunity to don the colours of Los Blancos is something which will live with him forever.
“Every player will love to play for Real Madrid,” he told EA Sports. “They are the biggest club in the world.
“I had the chance to play for them so I had to give everything I had.
“I really enjoyed playing for them and it one of the best moment in my playing career,” he added
On September 1, 2012, Michael Essien joined Real Madrid on a season-long loan from Chelsea. The switch saw the midfielder linked up again with former boss Jose Mourinho who bought him to Chelsea from Olympique Lyon in 2005.
Meanwhile, Michael Essien has been chosen as the second African player to make FIFA 20 Icon list after Ivorian international Didier Drogba.
Ghanaian player Michael Essien has been added to the list of players who will make the FIFA 20 Ultimate Team Icons.
None of Michael Essien's in-game stats have been revealed yet, but he is guaranteed to have some incredible attributes and will be a great midfielder to have in your team.
For FIFA 20’s Ultimate Team, EA Sports has announced several new icons with Zinedine Zidane, Andrea Pirlo, Didier Drogba, Ian Wright, Ronald Koeman and John Barnes.
With an already existing list of great players of the game including Schmeichel, Carles Puyol, Cannavaro, Gerrard, Seedorf, Best, Pires, Deco, Van Nistelrooy as icons, making the list is no cheap feat.