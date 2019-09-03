Atletico Madrid star Thomas Partey shrugs off La Liga title talk

Atletico Madrid midfielder Thomas Partey has brushed aside talk of his outfit winning the Spanish La Liga title following their perfect start to the season.
The Los Rojiblancos have had a perfect opening 3 games in the 2019/20 La Liga season attaining the maximum points.
The former Tema Youth player on Sunday climbed off the bench to score the all-important goal which is his first of the season in their 3-2 win over Eibar at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium to keep record intact heading into the international break.
Speaking on the back of the victory, Partey said it's too early to talk of the La Liga title.
"Just getting started. We have three games and the League is long. This motivates us to continue working," Partey said after the game against Eibar.
The Black Stars midfielder further revealed that they endured a difficult game over the weekend after they had to come back from two goals down to beat the resilient Eibar.
“We started the game suffering by fitting two goals. It was a difficult game. We have done a great job and that is why we are happy,” he added.
Atletico Madrid have made a lot of acquisitions this season which include, marquee signing João Félix, Marcos Llorente, Mario Hermoso, Kieran Trippier, Felipe, Renan Lodi, Héctor Herrera among others in a bid to win the La Liga title.
The Los Rojiblancos will make a trip to the Anoeta Stadium to play Real Sociedad in matchday four.