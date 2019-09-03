Michael Essien joins Didier Drogba on FIFA 20 Ultimate Team Icon

Michael Essien has been chosen as the second African player to make FIFA 20 Icon list after Ivorian international Didier Drogba.
EA Sports has announced some exciting features about the upcoming FIFA 20 game.
Among improvements in the release includes changes in the most popular game mode, the FIFA Ultimate Team.
The next edition of the game franchise also has seen some changes in Career Mode, Pro Clubs and new game mode known as VOLTA Football.
For FIFA 20’s Ultimate Team, EA Sports has announced several new icons with Zinedine Zidane, Andrea Pirlo, Didier Drogba, Ian Wright, Ronald Koeman and John Barnes.
Ghanaian player Michael Essien has been added to the list of players who will make the FIFA 20 Ultimate Team Icons.
None of Michael Essien's in-game stats have been revealed yet, but he is guaranteed to have some incredible attributes and will be a great midfielder to have in your team.
With an already existing list of great players of the game including Schmeichel, Carles Puyol, Cannavaro, Gerrard, Seedorf, Best, Pires, Deco, Van Nistelrooy as icons, making the list is no cheap feat.
Didier Drogba is the other African player who makes the exclusive list.
Michael Essien started his career in Ghana at Liberty Professionals before moving to Bastia. The Black Stars player then transferred Lyon before joining English Premier League team Chelsea.
The Ghanaian midfielder made 168 appearances for the Blues, scoring 17 goals and winning nine major trophies, including the Champions League, Premier League and FA Cup.
The 36-year-old played at Chelsea from 2005 to 2014 before going on a loan move to Real Madrid.