Mohammed Kudus wins Ajax February Goal of the Month award

Ghana international, Mohammed Kudus, was named Ajax’s February Goal of the Month award winner with his strike against Sparta Rotterdam in the Eredivisie.
The 22-year-old netted the fourth goal with a sublime free-kick in the matchday 22 fixture as John Heitinga’s side mastered a 4-0 win over their opponent.
With the game also coming at a time when Christian Atsu had been confirmed dead after being a culprit of the Turkey earthquake, the Ajax midfielder got emotional and paid a tribute to the late Black Stars forward.
Kudus beat competition from Joao da Silva, Jurrien Timber and Mika Godts to clinch the prize.
“I will remember this trophy forever, every single time I saw this goal of the month [trophy] and I will remember the freekick definitely, the celebration is going to come in,” he said.
“So, this is going to be with me forever … it is a special one for me personally.”
The highflying midfielder has 19 goals and four assists for club and country this season including three goals in his last five games for Ajax.