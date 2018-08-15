Moses Foh Amoaning dares FIFA over suspension threat

Lawyer Moses Foh Amoaning has dared the Federation of International Football Association (FIFA) to go ahead and suspend Ghana following the government's decision to liquidate the assets of the GFA.
FIFA sent a letter on Monday 13, August 2018 August 2018 telling the government o Ghana to withdraw the decision of liquidating the assets of the GFA before August 27th or face suspension.
According to Lawyer Moses Foh Amoaning, the government should not worry about the suspension threat.
''Ghanaians should not worry about FIFA's order because the government has not done anything wrong,'' Lawyer Moses Foh told Peace FM's Nana Yaw Kesse.
''What the Ghana government has done is a good step in the right direction which doesn’t flout the FIFA rules."
''I think FIFA is intimidating Africans and it is high time Africans woke up from their slumber.
Read also:Government responds to FIFA's suspension threat
''If our attempt to fight corruption will warrant punishment, then why should FIFA say they have zero tolerant for corruption?.
''I think FIFA should have banned America and Switzerland if they think Ghana government is wrong to seek justice for our football."
''FIFA should understand that they cannot be superior to Ghana's constitution and for that matter, whatever they do should commensurate with our highest law of the land."
Read also:GHALCA planning to meet Prez Akufo Addo over imminent FIFA ban
The former Ghana Boxing Authority Chairman dared FIFA to ban Ghana.
''I dare them to go ahead and ban Ghana and they will see what will happen to them.
''Ghanaians will contest them at Court of Arbitration for sports [CAS] and if it doesn’t auger well with us, we will proceed to the International Court of Criminal Justice.''