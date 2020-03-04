MTN FA Cup Round of 32 draw to be held today

Clubs who have made it to the Round of 32 of the MTN FA Cup competition will know their opponents in the next stage when the draw is conducted at the M Plaza Hotel at 11:00 am today, March 4 2020.
Eleven (11) Premier League clubs, Seventeen (17) Division One clubs and Four (4) Division Two teams have made it to this stage of the competition.
The Zones will be grouped into three zones depending on where the clubs fall within in the National zoning.
The decision to zone clubs is to reduce transportation expenses.
All media houses and officials of the qualified clubs who are invited to attend the draw or watch it live on Metro TV from 11:00 am.