Check out the qualified teams to Round 32 of MTN FA Cup

By Vincent Ashitey

After the shocking exit of Asante Kotoko in the Round of 64, Hearts of Oak are the most successful amongst the Clubs that have made it to the next stage of the competition.

The Phobians who have won the competition nine times have a chance to advance further in this year’s edition of the competition after some massive upsets in last weekend’s Round of 64 games.

The remaining eleven (11) Premier League sides will face same tricky duels when they come up against the second and lower-tier clubs.

The qualified teams for the Round of 32 will know their opponents for the next round at the live draw scheduled for Wednesday, March 4 at the GFA Secretariat.

Here are the qualified teams for the Round of 32 draw

  1. Tema Youth
  2. Emmanuel FC
  3. Likpe Heroes
  4. Unistar Academy
  5. Venomous Vipers
  6. Wamanafo Mighty Royals
  7. Kenyasi Mighty Royals
  8. Tamale City
  9. RTU
  10. Bechem United
  11. Bofoakwa
  12. Unity
  13. Accra Great Olympics
  14. Legon Cities
  15. Young Apostles
  16. Elmina Sharks
  17. Ashantigold
  18. Asokwa Deportivo
  19. Wa Suntaa
  20. BYFA
  21. Nzema Kotoko
  22. Vision FC
  23. Medeama
  24. Okwawu United
  25. Dreams FC
  26. WAFA
  27. Accra Hearts of Oak
  28. Liberty Professionals
  29. Star Madrid
  30. Samartex
  31. King Faisal
  32. Paga Crocodiles