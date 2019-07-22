My award is a motivation for the other female footballers - Mukarama

Northern Ladies star, Mukarama Abdulai has stated that she believes bagging two awards at the 2019 Ghana Football Awards will urge other female players to strive hard in order to reach the top.
Mukarama won the Women’s Player of the Year and Future Star Award for her stellar performances in the year under review.
Speaking to PrimeNewsGhana, she disclosed that she is proud of winning two awards despite missing out on the Footballer of the Year accolade and says her achievement should be a stepping stone for her colleagues.
She further reiterated that her aim is to reach the top and will not allow the fame around her to distract her career.
"I thank Ghanaians and the organises for the awards, I'm happy about winning two awards which is a great achievement as a young football player."
"It's not been easy with the hype around, but as a young player learning the trade, I'm focused on achieving a great career."
"This achievement is a motivation for me and other female footballers. I believe through this recognition we would have more players."
Mukarama collected Adidas Bronze Ball at the U-17 championship in Uruguay last year and her haul of seven goals in four games at the tournament played a key role in her country advancing to the quarter-finals.
