Full list of winners of 2019 Ghana Football Awards

On Sunday, July 21, the second edition of the Ghana Football Awards was held at the Accra Marriot hotel.
The ceremony which seeks to celebrate the achievements of Ghanaian football stakeholders across the local and international scene saw Thomas Partey grabbed the 2019 Footballer of the Year.
It is the second year in succession the Atletico Madrid ace has been crowned the best Ghanaian player.
He beat off competition from Asante Kotoko shot stopper Felix Annan and Black Queens forward Mukarama Abudulai.
However, Annan and Mukarama did not go home empty handed as they bagged awards in other categories.
Full list of winners below:
Ghana Footballer of the year : Thomas Partey (Atletico Madrid)
Coach of the Year: C.K Akunnor ( Ex-Asante Kotoko)
Living Legends Awards: Wilberforce Mfum and Dogo Moro
Home-based player of the year: Abdul Fatawu Safiu (Asante Kotoko)
Team of the year: Asante Kotoko
Goalkeeper of the Year: Felix Annan (Asante Kotoko)
Best Foreign Player of the Year: Thomas Partey (Atletico Madrid, Spain)
Thumbs-Up Award (In recognition of humanitarian services and giving back to the society.): Professional Footballers Association of Ghana (PFAG)
Women’s Player of the Year: Mukarama Abdulai (Black Queens and Northern Ladies.)
Future Star Award: Mukarama Abdulai (Black Queens and Northern Ladies)
Best Goal of the year: Joseph Esso’s goal against Dreams FC
Dream Team: Felix Annan ( Asante Kotoko), Joseph Aidoo (Celta Vigo), Mohammed Alhassan (Hearts of oak), Amos Frimpong (Asante Kotoko), Kwadwo Asamoah (Inter Milan) Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace), Mubarak Wakaso (Deportivo Alves), Thomas Partey (Atletico Madrid), Abdul Fatawu Safiu ( Asante Kotoko), Diawiase Taylor (Karela United), John Antwi (El Makkasa)