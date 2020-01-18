My move to Hearts of Oak not completed - Abednego Tetteh

Abednego Tetteh has moved swiftly to denied media reports that he has joined Ghana Premier League giants Hearts of Oak.
Media reports went rife on Friday that, the Phobians have augmented their squad with the signing of the former Bechem United striker to bolster their attacking line.
However, the lanky forward has stated that, the deal has not been concluded.
''I have trained with them but we have not finalised the deal, I can confirm that I won't be part of the matchday squad on Sunday because the deal is not closed yet,'' Tetteh told Accra based Angel FM.
''Personal terms have been agreed but it is left with the paperwork. A host of clubs were looking for my signature but its Hearts of Oak who have shown real intent.''
Speaking on the club's 11-year trophy drought, Tetteh who revealed that he is a die-hard Hearts supporter said, one moment it will linger on in his moment will be to aid the club win the Ghana Premier League should he join them.
"I am a boyhood Hearts fan and it will be the happiest day in my life to help the club with the League of the MTN FA Cup."
Abednego Tetteh was a member of the Bechem United team that won the FA Cup in 2016 before leaving the shores of Ghana to play for Sudanese giants Al Hilal.
He is a free agent after leaving Indian club, TRAU.