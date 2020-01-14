Check out the two midfielders Hearts of Oak signed on deadline day

Ghana Premier League giant Accra Hearts of Oak secured the services of two midfield players on transfer deadline day.
The Phobians completed the signings of Emmanuel Nettey and Aziz Nurudeen on to beef up their squad in the ongoing 2019/2020 Ghana Premier League.
This comes after acting head coach of the club, Nii Odoom, stated that they need creative midfielders after their 3-0 loss to Medeama at the Akoon Park in Tarkwa.
”There is no creative midfielder in the team. I have told the management and they have agreed to buy. The players at the moment need time to develop but we also have to get the results.”
The experienced Emmanuel Nettey has joined on a free transfer while Aziz Nurudeen has been signed from Division One League side Vision FC.
They will be expected to fight for playing time with the likes of Benjamin Afutu as well as former Liberty Professionals midfielder Frederick Ansah Botchway who joined the Rainbow family last weekend.
Having trained with the Accra-based club from last week, the new signings are now in contention to feature for Hearts of Oak when they take on West Africa Football Academy on Match Week 4 of the Ghana Premier League.
