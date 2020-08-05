Nana Yaw Amponsah to be unveiled as Kotoko CEO on Friday

Asante Kotoko are set to confirm the appointment of Nana Yaw Amponsah as the club’s Chief Executive Officer on Friday.
This comes after Asante Kotoko Board of Directors having had a broader consultation with Manhyia and finally setting on football administrator to be the club's new CEO.
The former Ghana Football Association Presidential candidate has been linked to the job in the last few months and attended an interview with the club’s board in July.
The Reds have been operating without a chief executive with Yaw Adu who is a board member acting as a CEO since George Amoako’s departure on June 10, 2020.
Nana Yaw Amponsah will begin his role right after his unveiling and report to the club’s board of directors. He will be in charge of day-to-day operations of the club.
From 2008 to 2018, he was a Licensed Player Agent/Intermediary and transferred over 50 players from Ghana and almost 100 across the globe, which brought huge revenues to Ghanaian Clubs in the process.