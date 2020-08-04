10 retired referees, 3 instructors complete FIFA/MA Referees Assessors Course

Wendy Shay exhibits artistic masterpiece at her Survival Concert. Ghanaian Afropop artiste, Wendy Shay thrilled fans and patrons alike to an hour…

Donald Trump: US Treasury should get cut of TikTok deal Donald Trump says the government should get a cut from the sale of TikTok's US…

AshantiGold confirms contract extension of two players AshantiGold have extended the contracts of its two players.

Coronavirus: Iran cover-up of deaths revealed by data leak The number of deaths from coronavirus in Iran is nearly triple what Iran's…

CAS delivers verdict on Palmer vs GFA case today Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) will today deliver the verdict on the case…