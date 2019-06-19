NC's Tier II Competition: AshantiGold 'mines' Kotoko to reach Final

AshantiGold have reached the Final of the Normalisation Committee's Tier 2 Competition following their 3-1 win over Asante Kotoko in the semifinal at the Accra Sports Stadium.
The Reds had the quickest of starts as Naby Keita tapped in from close range to put Kotoko ahead in the first minute, but the lead was short-lived as Ashgold's equalised through Yussif Mubarik in the 6th minute. He connected home from Amouzou's corner.
Ashgold grew in confidence after the goal and increased the tally after a well-worked move in the 32nd minute. Roland Amouzou made it two assists on the day as his cross from the left-hand side was met with a beautiful volley by Emmanuel Owusu.
The first department of the game ended 2-1 in favour of the Miners.
Kotoko after the recess piled pressure on Ashgold in search of the equaliser but the Miners caught them on a break and made it 3-1.
Mark Agyekum headed home a cross from inside the penalty box to make it three for the hosts. The Porcupine Warriors goalkeeper Danlad Ibrahim sustained an injury in the lead-up to the goal. He was replaced with Osei Kwame after sustaining an injury.
AshantiGold held unto the lead to progress in the Tier 2 final.
In the other semifinal clash Nzema Kotoko defeated Unistar Academy 2-1 to advance to the final.