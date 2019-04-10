NC' Special Competition: Fatawu Safui stars as Kotoko beat AshantiGold, Hearts edge Dwarfs

Asante Kotoko defeated AshantiGold 2-0 in the regional derby in matchday four of the Normalization Committee's Special Competition.
Abdul Fatawu Safui brace helped the Porcupines to inflict the Miners first defeat in the competition.
AshantiGold started the game better of the two sides, exerting much pressure on the Reds.
But the Miners failed to convert their opportunities in the first department of the game as goalkeeper Felix Annan pulled off a string of superb saves.
Kotoko after the recess, broke the virginity of the game courtesy Fatawu Safui.
He added the second with a cool finish after feeding on Stephen Nyarko's pass to go round goalkeeper Frank Boateng.
Over at the Accra Sports Stadium, Hearts of Oak returned to winnings ways, edging Dwarfs by 2-1. Joseph Esso scored bagged a brace for the Phobians before Bright Luqman reduced the deficit for Dwarfs.
Results of matchday 4
Elmina Sharks 0-0 Liberty Professionals
Hearts 2-1 Dwarfs
WAFA 2-1 Karela
Kotoko 2-0 AshantiGold
Berekum Chelsea 0-1 Aduana
Medeama 3-2 Bechem United
