New USM Alger signee sets sights on League title 

Former Asante Kotoko forward Kwame Opoku says he wants to help his new club, USM Alger win the Algerian Ligue Professionnelle 1.
The striker signed a four-year deal with the North African side last month in a deal worth over 350,000 euros, according to reports.
Opoku on Tuesday he was unveiled by the Algerian club after completing the necessary formalities.
Speaking during his unveiling, the 22-year old said his ultimate goal is to play well and be a great team player in order to help the club win the Algerian League.
“My ultimate goal and aim is to play well for the team and also be a great team player so I can help my team to possibly win the Algeria Ligue 1 at the end of the season”, he told the club media.
“I want to play and play well, and I also want to be a reliable player for the club and not only help the team in the league but any other competition the team finds itself or take part and I want to help my team so we can be successful in all competitions will participate in during my time here”, he added.
Opoku also pleaded with the Red and Black fans to remember him in prayers.
“What I say to the fans or requests from them is their prayers. I want them to pray for me and also give me unflinching support to be able to be a success story at the club”, he said.
“I have always received encouraging words and messages from the fans after my deal with the club was announced and I must say that made me happy and served as a morale boost and a big motivation for me and I want to use this opportunity to say a big thank you to all the lovely fans of this esteemed football team”, Opoku added.
Kwame Poku scored 9 goals in 16 appearances for Asante Kotoko before his move to Algeria.