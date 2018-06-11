Anas' number 12 xpose: GHALCA to meet today

The Ghana League Clubs Association (GHALCA) is expected to meet today, June 11, 2018, to discuss issues concerning the Anas Number 12 expose and the way forward for Ghana football.
The Anas expose has led to a halt of all football relating activities in the country.
The government last week took a decision to dissolve the Ghana Football Association (GFA). The GFA office in Accra has therefore been declared a crime scene.
Representatives of the forty-eight division one sides and 16 premier league sides will converge at the Secretariat of GHALCA at the Accra Sports Stadium to deliberate about the scandal that has hit the Football Association and the way forward.
"It was on Friday that GHALCA issued a communique stating it wants to meet the representatives of all the football clubs, that is 48 division one sides and the 16 premier league clubs and other stakeholders for an emergency meeting today," Mickey Charles, owner of division one side, Techiman City FC, confirmed on Zylofon FM on Monday June 11, 2018.
The main purpose of the meeting will look at the way forward for football in the country as there is a uncertainty surrounding the game after the Anas expose.
The meeting is scheduled to come off at 3: pm.
