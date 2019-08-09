Nyantakyi's issue was not handled properly, he served Ghana football well - Asamoah Gyan

Black Stars striker Asamoah Gyan says former Ghana Football Association President, Kwesi Nyantakyi's alleged corruption issue was not properly handled by Ghanaians.
Gyan believes the former 1st Vice President of CAF deserved some praise from Ghanaians rather than tarnishing his image.
"I don't think Kwesi Nyantakyi's issue was handled well. The man has served the nation very well in football. And it's sad how he lost everything in hours. Taking Ghana to the World Cup 3 times means there's something he was doing right. He deserves credit," he spoke on the Joy Super Morning show.
The former Ghana Football Association President Kwesi Nyantakyi was banned for life from all football-related activities.
He was also fined 500,000 Swiss Francs for various breaches of FIFA’s ethics as well as a conflict of interest.
Mr Nyantakyi's ban was as a result of he being captured in a video engaging in alleged corrupt practices by investigative journalist, Anas Aremeyaw Anas.
The investigation titled Number 12 captured several grim corrupt activities by referees, and some football administrators.
Ghana’s FA president Nyantakyi was captured in a video transacting business with the supposed investor and prospective sponsor of the Ghana premier league.
He resigned from his post as the President of GFA and has since appealed the FIFA ban.
READ ALSO: