OFFICIAL: GFA appoints CK Akonnor as new Black Stars coach

The Ghana Football Association has appointed Charles Kwabla Akonnor as Head Coach of the Senior National team, the Black Stars.
The former Black Stars captain will be assisted by David Duncan as Assistant Coach.
The GFA has also named the rest Technical Team of the Black Stars as follows:
Najawu Issah -Goalkeepers Coach
Dr. Christ Adomoako -Team Doctor
Henry Martey -Welfare Officer
S. K. Ankomah -Masseur
George Nii Anum Amasa -Masseur
Daniel Yankey-Equipment Officer
Suleman Zampa-Equipment Officer
The GFA has also constituted the Management Committee of the Black Stars as follows:
George Amoako - Chairman
Akwasi Agyemang -Vice Chairman
Jones Alhassan Abu-Member
Sammy Kuffuor -Member
Fred Pappoe-Member