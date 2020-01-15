PrimeNewsGhana

OFFICIAL: GFA appoints CK Akonnor as new Black Stars coach

By Vincent Ashitey
CK Akonnor
CK Akonnor

The Ghana Football Association has appointed Charles Kwabla Akonnor as Head Coach of the Senior National team, the Black Stars.

The former Black Stars captain will be assisted by David Duncan as Assistant Coach.

The GFA has also named the rest Technical Team of the Black Stars as follows:

Najawu Issah​ -​Goalkeepers Coach

Dr. Christ Adomoako​ -​Team Doctor

​Henry Martey​ -​Welfare Officer

S. K. Ankomah​ -​Masseur

​George Nii Anum​ Amasa -​Masseur

​ Daniel Yankey​-​Equipment Officer

Suleman Zampa​-​Equipment Officer

The GFA has also constituted the Management Committee of the Black Stars as follows:

George Amoako​ - Chairman
Akwasi Agyemang ​-​Vice Chairman
Jones Alhassan Abu​-​Member
Sammy Kuffuor ​-​Member​
Fred Pappoe​-​Member
 