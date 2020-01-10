OFFICIAL: Kotoko part ways with Arnold Didi Alexis

Asante Kotoko and Ivorian midfielder, Didi Alexis Arnold have today parted company by mutual consent.
The development comes after a meeting with the player and his representatives at the club secretariat in Kumasi this afternoon.
The defensive midfielder joined us on a three-year deal in July 2019 under former coach, Kjetil Zachariassen as we beefed up our squad for the 2019/20 Africa Cup campaign.
Didi Alexis mastered only one start in the CAF Confederation Cup playing 47 minutes in our away loss to FC San Pedro.
That game in Abidjan, capital of his native country, marked our elimination from the competition.
He struggled to nail down a place in the starting eleven under Kjetil Zachariassen and has been indifferent under Maxwell Konadu.
Nana Akwasi Gyambibi, Special Assistant to the Executive Chairman, Dr. Kwame Kyei tells Kotoko Express App, the player has been compensated following the mutual truncation of his stay.
"The club is charting a new course following the appointment of Maxwell Konadu and per the reports of the technical team, Didi's presence will not be needed," says Nana Gyambibi.
"We need results in as much as he also needs to play so the best option is to allow him to seek for his fortune elsewhere as we can not guarantee him the playing time he needs as a player. Didi is a great professional and we wish him well in his future endeavours."
