Augustine Okrah not leaving for Turkey - Kotoko PRO

Asante Kotoko Public Relations Officer Kennedy Boakye Ansah has confirmed Augustine Okrah is not joining a Turkish club.
Media reports went rife on Wednesday, that the left-footed attacker is trading the Porcupines for an unmanned Turkish Club.
The reports further said that the winger is expected to leave for Turkey this week to join the club on loan until the end of the season in a deal Asante Kotoko will receive $50,000.
However, in an interview with Accra-based Onua FM, the Porcupines PRO stated that there is no iota of truth in Okrah reported move to Turkish.
"I don't know where that rumour emanated from that a club in Turkey wants Augustine Okrah for $50,000. I am confirming that no club has written to us requesting for the service of Augustine Okrah,
"The player's value is even way above the quoted sum."
The highly-rated winger returned to the country last year to join the Porcupine Warriors after spells in Sweden, Sudan and India and has since been a key cog of the team.
The ex-Bechem United attacker ace scored his first goal of the season in Asante Kotoko’s 3-1 win over Legon Cities FC last Friday at the Accra Sports stadium on match day two of the 2019/20 Ghana Premier League season.