Performance of GH players abroad

The 2019 AFCON draw was held on April 12, and Ghana will be facing defending champions Cameroon, Benin and Guinea-Bissau in Group F.
With barely 2 months to the tourney, we look at the performance of Ghanaian players abroad and how they fared over the weekend.
Atamah Larweh
Saw 90 minutes of action for Basaksehir as they lost by 2-1 to Besiktas
Christian Atsu
Was introduced into the game in the 77th minute as Newcastle United pip Leicester City.
Agyemang Badu
Was an unused substitute in the game for Udinese against As Roma. Nicholas Opoku was not included in the matchday squad.
Ernest Asante
He was on the scoresheet as Al Jazira came from two goals down to thump Ittihad Kalba 4-2. Asante has notched 8 goals for his side this the season.
Jeffrey Schlupp
Lasted only 20 minutes for Crystal Palace as he suffered an injury. The game ended 3-1 in favour of Man city.
John Boye
Played the full throttle for FC Metz in their 2-1 win over Chateauroux
Ebenezer Assifuah
Came off the bench in injury time as Le Havre defeated Sochaux by 3-1.
Lawrence Ati-Zigi
He was an unused substitute for the losers and Elisha Owusu saw 85 minutes of action.
Kwesi Appiah
He didn't make the matchday squad for AFC Wimbledon to face Oxford United. The match ended 0-0.
Albert Adomah
Saw 90 munites of action for Aston Villa in their 2-1 win over Bristol City.
Agbenyenu Lumor
Saw 90 minutes of action in Goztepe 1-0 win over Rizespor.
Andy Yiadom
Lasted the entire duration of the game for Reading as they won at home to Brentford by 2-1.
Richmond Boakye-Yiadom
Continued his fine form for Red Star Belgrade as he bagged a brace in their 3-0 thrashing of Radnicki Nis. He has scored 5 goals since his injury returned this month.
Bernard Tekpertey
Ghana striker scored his eleventh goal of the season for SC Paderborn 07 as they posted a 4-0 win against MSV Duisburg in the German Bundesliga II at the Benteler Arena.
Caleb Ekuban
Lasted the entire duration of the match for Trabzonspor in their 1-0 win over Bursaspor on Friday.
Andre Ayew
He was an unused substitute as Fenerbache were held to a draw at home against Galatasaray
Baba Rahman
Played the full throttle for Reims against Monaco in the goalless draw match.
Majeed Waris
Majeed Waris featured for Nantes in their 2-1 win over Lyon.
Latif Blessing
Played the full throttle for Los Angeles FC in their 2-0 win over Cincinnati
David Accam
Warmed the bench as Philadelphia Union lost 2-0 against Los Angeles Galax
Mubarak Wakaso, Patrick Twumasi
The Ghanaian duo came on as a 79th-minute substitute for Alaves. Their effort was not enough as Alaves suffered a 2-1 away loss.