AFCON 2019: Black Stars have no reason to fail - J.E Sarpong

Veteran Ghanaian coach J.E. Sarpong says the Black Stars of Ghana have been drawn in a favourable group, therefore, they should be able to make it to the next round and subsequently lift the trophy.
According to the former Hearts of Oak coach, the Black Stars who have been pitted in Group F alongside current AFCON champions Cameroon, Guinea-Bissau and Benin in the aftermath of Friday's draw is the easiest the nation can hope for.
He further cautioned the team to eschew complacency.
"Ghana have been handed an easy draw and there is no reason for us to fail," he told Otec FM in Kumasi.
"Ghanaians always want an easy route so I don't see why anyone will complain."
"However, we should not be complacent of Guinea Bissau and Benin. They can surprise us."
The Black Stars will be seeking to annex their fifth trophy having last won it 37 years ago (1963, 1965, 1978, 1982).
Ghana have been a seven-time semi-finalist and 3 finalists (1992, 2010, 2015) in those 37 years, making them essential favourites for the tourney.
