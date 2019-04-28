Performance of Ghanaian players abroad

Over the weekend it was all joy for the likes of John Boye and Kevin-Prince Boateng as their clubs achieved significant feats in their respective leagues.
The former aided his club to secure promotion to Ligue 1 while the latter became the first Ghanaian ever to win the Spanish La Liga title with Barcelona.
Here we look at how Ghanaian players abroad fared over the weekend.
John Boye
The Black Stars defender helped his club to secure promotion to the Ligue 1 with a 2-1 win over FC Metz.
Ebenezer Assifuah
warmed the bench as Le Havre as they lost to Chateauroux.
Lawrence Ati-Zigi
was an unused substitute for Sochaux in their 2-0 win over Ajaccio. Owusu Elisha played the entire duration for the winners.
Alhassan Wakaso and Joseph Amoah
The duo were in action for Guimaraes as they lost 2-1 away to Sporting CP.
Andre Ayew
Played 65minutes of action for Fenerbahce in their 1-1 with Trabzonspor. Caleb Ekuban was introduced in the 74th minute for Trabzonspor
Lumor Agbenyenu
The Gotzepe full-back was missing in action in their 2-0 triumph over Basaksehir due to injury. Joseph Attamah was an unused substitute for Basaksehir.
The 2013 FIFA U-20 World Cup Bronze Ball winner was an unused substitute for Atlas as they lost to Pachuca by a lone goal.
Samuel Inkoom
Lasted the entire duration of the game for Dunav Ruse as they were held to a 1-1 draw against Septemvri Sofia
Daniel Opare
saw 20 minutes of action for Antwerp in their 2-1 win over St. Leige. Owusu Willian warmed the bench for Antwerp
Joseph Aidoo and Joseph Painstil
The Ghanaian duo featured for Genk as they recorded 1-0 win over Gent. Nana Asare saw 74 minutes of action for the losers.
Afriyie Acquah
Climbed off the bench in the 67th minutes for Empoli as they lost 3-1 against Bologna. Godfred Donsah warmed the bench for the winners
Kwadwo Asamoah
Played the 90minutes for Inter Milan as they were held to a 1-1 draw at home to Juventus.
Richard Ofori
Kept the post for Maritzburg United in the 2-1 away victory over Black Leopards in the South Africa Premier league.
Kevin-Prince Boateng
Was not named in the Barcelona's matchday squad to battle Levante. Boateng watched from the stands as the Catalans edged Levante by a lone goal to wrap up the La Liga title while Raphael Dwamena warmed the bench for losers.
Thomas Partey
Saw 45 minutes of action for Atletico Madrid in their 1-0 win over Valladolid
Mubarak Wakaso
Was introduced in the 74th minute for Alaves as they drew against Athletic Bilbao. Patrick Twumasi warmed the bench for Alaves
Sulley Muntari
He was not in the matchday squad for Albacete to face Osasuna
Yaw Yeboah
Played 58 minutes for Numancia as they suffered a 2-1 defeat to Deportivo La Coruna
Jordan Ayew
Was an unused substitute for Crystal Palace as they were held to a goalless draw game at home to Everton. Jeffrey Schlupp missed the game due to injury.
Christian Astu
Played 80 minutes for Newcastle United as they drew 1-1 with Brighton.
Andy Yiadom
Lasted the entire for Reading as they lost to Middlesbrough by 2-1
Kasim Nuhu
Lasted 90 munites for Hoffenheim as they were thumped 4-1 at home to Wolfsburg.
Baba Rahman
Played the entire duration of the game for Reims as they drew 1-1 with Angers.
Kwesi Appiah
Warmed the bench for AFC Wimbledon as they recorded a 2-1 victory over Wycombe.
Emmanuel Boateng
Scored the consolation goal for Dalian Yifang in their 4-1 thrashing to Beijing Guoan
Albert Adomah
Climbed off the bench to score for Aston Villa as they drew 1-1 against Leeds United
Majeed Waris
Lasted 90 minutes for Nantes in their 2-1 win over Marseille.
Bernard Tekpertey
Replaced fellow Ghanaian Christopher Adjei-Antwi in the 87th minute as Paderborn won 3-1 against Heidenheim
Samuel Tetteh
Saw 79 minutes of action for LASK as they won 3-2 against Sturm Graz
Latif Blessings
Played 90 minutes for Los Angeles FC as they drew against Seattle Sounders
Asamoah Gyan
On his injury return, the Black Stars skipper warmed the bench for Kayerispor as they drew against Alanyaspor at home.
Frank Acheampong
Lasted 90 minutes for Tianjin Teda in their 2-0 home defeat to Shanghai SIPG