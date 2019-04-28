K.P Boateng becomes first Ghanaian to win La Liga title with Barcelona

Kevin Prince made history on Saturday, as he became the first Ghanaian ever to win the Spanish La Liga title with Barcelona.
Barcelona beat Levante by a lone goal at Camp Nou courtesy Lionel Messi on Saturday, April 27.
The win ensures the Catalans have clinched their 26th La Liga title with Boateng becoming the first Ghanaian to win the Spanish La Liga title.
Ahead of Wednesday's Champions League semi-final first leg with Liverpool, Messi began the game on the bench.
The Argentina forward came on at the interval following a goalless first half and scored just after the hour.
He latched on to Arturo Vidal's header and beat two defenders before stroking the ball past Aitor Fernandez.
Boateng is who is on a short-term loan from Sassuolo and was not selected for the tie but he watched from the stands as his team wrap up the title.
Read also:
Messi wins La Liga title for Barca