Hearts of Oak hand over 'Phobia House' construction project (photos)

Ghana Premier League giants Hearts of Oak have formally handed over the club's secretariat, 'Phobia House' to contractors for reconstruction.
The ceremony took place on Saturday morning, May 21, 2022.
Hearts of Oak majority shareholder Togbe Afede XIV early this month cut sod for the building of the new facility in Asylum Down, Accra.
The Ultra-modern is expected to be completed before the end of the year.
The Phobians are 3rd on the Ghana Premier League table with 47 points after 29 games. They will play Eleven Wonders in the next Premier League game on May 23rd.
The Accra based club has also qualified for the final of the 2022 MTN FA Cup after defeating Dreams FC 3-2. They will play Ghana Premier League club Bechem United in the final.
