Hearts of Oak vs Eleven Wonders Ghana Premier League fixture called off

Hearts of Oak have confirmed the postponement of the Premier League matchweek 30 fixture between Eleven Wonders by the Ghana Football Association.
The Phobians were scheduled to travel to Techiman to play as guest to Eleven Wonders at the Ohene Ameyaw Park on Sunday, May 22.
READ ALSO: Video: 'Disease-stricken' Hearts of Oak beat Gold Stars to go 3rd
However, the match has been called off following advice by Ghana Health Service, the Premier League said in a statement.
"GHS advices GFA to postpone Hearts -Wonders match.
Our match against Eleven Wonders has been postponed following advice from the Ghana Health Service.
According to the GHS they are still investigating the cause of the illness that affected the Hearts of Oak team."
https://twitter.com/HeartsOfOakGH/status/1528030727669170176/photo/1
It will be recalled that Hearts of Oak called on the Ghana Football Association to postpone their matchday 29 fixture against Bibiani Gold after a mass strange disease hit their camp but their request was turned.
The club honoured the midweek clash with 16 players and won the game.
A mass strange disease hit the camp of Hearts Oak last week.
Ansah Botchway was rushed to a clinic in Mamprobi on Sunday night while midfielder Nurudeen Abdul Aziz is on admission at the Universal Clinic in Madina.
Seidu Suraj and Amankwah Baafi have also been hospitalized over the strange illness that is likely to affect Wednesday’s game at the home of the Phobians.
The situation was so dire that just five players reported for training on Monday after most of the stars could not attend the training ahead with just 48 hours before the game against Gold Stars.
Among players affected is Afriyie Barnieh who first reported coughing, cold and malaria before he was rushed for treatment.
However, top superstars like Sulley Muntari, Samuel Inkoom and Gladson Awako are not among those affected by the illness.
Food poisioning has been ruled out of the illness as the above-named players also ate the same food they had before their game against Dreams FC over the weekend.
The players suspect they might have caught their illness as the team’s camp hotel which is said to be mosquito infested as they have might have had some bites from the malaria-causing insect.