PHOTOS: Attamah impresses despite Başakşehir draw with Rizespor

Ghanaian defender Joseph Attamah Larweh was a rock at the back for Başakşehir in their 1-1 draw with Rizespor in the Turkish Super Lig on Sunday April 21, 2019.
Başakşehir could not salvage all three points to stretch their lead at the top of the table.
Başakşehir had lost their last game against Besiktas and were hoping to get back to winning ways but could not do so.
After a barren first half, Rizespor struck first in the 62nd minute through Vedat Muriqi.
Başakşehir had to search for the equalizer and could not do so until added time when Edin Visca scored from the spot kick to end the game at 1-1.
Despite this result, Attamah impressed as he made 1 clearance, blocked a shot and won all his tackles. He also had an 86.8 passing accuracy.
Attamah's impressive form should be enough to earn him a place in coach Kwesi Appiah's squad for the 2019 African Cup of Nations.
Başakşehir are still on top of the table with 62 points three more than Galatasaray in second.
The Istanbul side are on course to make history as they look to clinch the title with five matches to end the season.
