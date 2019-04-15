VIDEO: Ghanaian defender Attamah Larweh puts up a commanding display despite Başakşehir loss to Besiktas

Ghanaian defender Joseph Attamah Larweh once again put up a fantastic display for his side Başakşehir's 2-1 loss to Besiktas in the Turkish Sper Lig.
Attamah was solid as ever at the back for his side but were undone by two goals from Hutchinson and Yilmaz even though they took the lead through Robinho.
Despite the defeat, Attamah still stood out with his calm and collected display which saw him make clearance and had a 72.1% passing accuracy.
He lasted the entire 90 minutes of the game.
The former Tema Youth captain has been in fine form for Başakşehir as they still lead the Turkish Lig table with 61 points.
The Istanbul side are on course to make history as they look to clinch the title with six matches to go.
Watch video below
