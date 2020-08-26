Photos: Frederick Moore inspects Hearts of Oak's Pobiman Academy Project again

Hearts of Oak Managing Director Frederick Moore has paid a working visit to the club's Pobiman Academy Project to ascertain work done.
This is the second time the MD has visited the construction site to inspect the progress of work after first doing last month.
Work on the Pobiman Academy project is moving smoothly with Ghanaian firm K.A Estates Constructions Company Limited working around the clock to finish the work within the projected timeframe.
According to Moore, the Pobiman Project is ahead of schedule.
In June, the Accra-based giants signed an agreement with the local construction company for them to start the early works on the project expected to finish in 3 months.
They are doing the grounds work (substructure only) afterwards, Turkish firm, Prefabex Limited will take over and complete the job.
The Pobiman Project, when completed, will house a staff residence, senior housing unit, gym training centres (pitches), laundry, swimming pool, lockers, toilet facilities, kitchen, and dining hall.