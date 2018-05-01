Photos: Ghana Football Awards launched

The maiden edition of the Ghana Football Awards has been launched in Accra.
The Ceremony, which is to reward outstanding footballers and stakeholders from Ghana, was held at the Samsung Premium Rooftop located on the Circle Ring Road in Accra.
The event is being put together by Kwesé Free Sports and produced by AE Media Communications.
Nominees for the various categories - Ghana Footballer of the Year, Coach of the Year, Team of the Year, Future Star Award, Goalkeeper of the Year, Home-Based Player of the Year, Foreign-based Player of the Year and Women’s Player of the Year, were all unveiled during the launch.
The board that will preside over the awards include Augustine Arhinful, John Paintsil, Abukari Damba and veteran sports journalist Carl Tuffour.
The main event will be held in June and will form part of the build-up to the 2018 World Cup.
Coach of the Year
Yussif Abubakar (Aduana Stars)
Klaus Rasmussen (WAFA)
Mercy Tagoe (Black Queens Coach)
Team of the Year
WAFA
Aduana Stars
Ampem Darkoa ladies
Future Star Award
Majeed Ashimeru (WAFA & Black Stars B)
David Abagna Sandan (Wa All Stars)
Princella Adubea (Black Princesses & Ampem Darkoa Ladies)
Goalkeeper of the Year
Richard Ofori (Maritzburg United & Black Stars)
Razak Abalora (WAFA)
Joseph Addo (Aduana Stars & Black Stars B)
Home-Based Player of the Year
Thomas Abbey (Hearts of Oak)
Stephen Sarfo (Berekum Chelsea)
Daniel Darkwah (Aduana Stars)
Foreign-based Player of the Year
Jordan Ayew (Swansea)
Albert Adomah (Aston Villa)
Thomas Partey (Atletico Madrid)
Ghana Footballer of the Year
Jordan Ayew (Swansea)
Albert Adomah (Aston Villa)
Thomas Partey (Atletico Madrid)
Thomas Abbey (Ismaily)
Richard Ofori (Maritzburg United)
https://www.primenewsghana.com/sports.html