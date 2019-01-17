PHOTOS: Tottenham' Mousa Dembele joins Guangzhou R&F 

Tottenham and Belgium midfielder Mousa Dembele has joined Chinese Super League side Guangzhou R&F, the Premier League club have confirmed.
Tottenham had last week accepted an offer from Beijing Sinobo Guoan for the combative midfielder and it later emerged this week that another Chinese club, Guangzhou R&F had also tabled an acceptable offer.
Dembele leaves Spurs six-and-a-half years after joining from Fulham, having made 250 appearances and scored 10 goals for the Lilywhites.
The 31-year-old, who played in Belgium and the Netherlands before moving to English football, moved to Spurs when they triggered the £15million release clause in his Fulham contract in August 2012.
The 31-year-old Belgian has not played for Spurs since November due to an ankle injury.
Love for Spurs
“The journey has been very special. The club always treated me fairly. I’ve always had a good experience here. I go away with an unbelievable feeling and with a certain love for the club," he said.
“Because you have a long period at a club, you have a lot of love for the club. Sometimes you separate in a bad way and I don’t feel that way.
“Even the reaction I’ve had from the supporters, everyone is very positive with me. They’ve wished me a lot of luck and happiness. The club is part of my family now, 100 percent.”
