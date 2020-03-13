Premier League suspended until April 3 amid coronavirus outbreak

All elite football in England has been suspended until at least 3 April as a result of the spread of coronavirus.
All Premier League games, EFL fixtures and matches in the FA Women's Super League and Women's Championship have been postponed.
The Premier League said action would resume on 4 April "subject to medical advice and conditions at the time".
The Football Association said England's games against Italy on 27 March and Denmark four days later are off.
Also, All Uefa competitions, including Champions League and Europa League matches due to be played on 17 and 18 March, have been postponed because of the coronavirus outbreak.
The draws for the next rounds, set for 20 March, have also been postponed. In the Champions League, Manchester City v Real Madrid, Juventus v Lyon, Barcelona v Napoli and Bayern Munich v Chelsea are all postponed.
Manchester United, Wolves and Rangers' matches in the Europa League are off.
All Uefa Youth League quarter-final matches scheduled for 17 and 18 March are also off.
Uefa said further decisions on the scheduling of the postponed fixtures "will be communicated in due course".
European football's governing body has invited representatives from all 55 of its member associations to a meeting on Tuesday in order to discuss a response to the coronavirus outbreak.
